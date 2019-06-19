Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

New Zealand will take on South Africa on 19 June at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

article-main
DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 01:01 PM IST

New Zealand will take on South Africa on 19 June at Edgbaston in Birmingham. 

While New Zealand so far remains one of the only two unbeaten sides in this year's ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa have had one of the worst possible starts to their World Cup campaigns. 

Squads:

New Zealand (NZ): Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell. 

South Africa (SA): Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius. 

NZ vs SA Probable Playing 11:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi/Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. 

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir. 

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 South Africa vs New Zealand match:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa match being played?

The World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa match will be played on June 19, 2019, at Edgbaston. 

What time does the World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa match begin?

The World Cup 2019 S New Zealand vs South Africa match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019  New Zealand vs South Africa match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs South Africa match will be available on Hotstar.

 

