HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: Mumbai police busts yet another betting hub, two bookies arrested

They were reportedly accepting online bets for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2019, 01:32 PM IST

Another betting racket was busted from a hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. The Juhu police arrested two bookies during the raid, who are from Gujarat.

They were reportedly accepting online bets for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This was the second raid this month by the police to catch such online money laundering rackets during the World Cup. 

Amarish Brahamabhat (43) and Dharamraj Wala (42) were caught in the act from their hotel room no. 430 while they were accepting online bets for the India vs West Indies match on June 27. The two men are reportedly from Mehsana and Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 

According to a Juhu police officer, the two bookies have been living at that hotel for the past four days and were planning to check-out after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final on July 14. 

The police have seized 27 cellphones and two laptops, which were acquired through fakely documented sim-cards. A connector machine, which was being used to accepting bets, a tablet and some cash of Rs 44,000 have also been seized by the local police department.

The two boolies had reportedly accepted bets worth Rs 16 lakhs from 16 people for the World Cup.

