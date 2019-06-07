World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc becomes fastest to 150 ODI wickets, breaks Saqlain Mushtaq's long-standing record

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc on Thursday broke Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq’s long-standing record to become the fastest bowler to 150 ODI wickets.

Starc also became the first in World Cup 2019 to pick up a five-wicket haul to lead his team to a 15-run win over West Indies in Nottingham.

"It was touch and go there. We were a couple of wickets away, and they were a couple of sixes away. We always had the belief." pic.twitter.com/PyfJRJL5Z3 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

Chasing 289, West Indies were restricted to 273 for 9 with Starc picking up his sixth five-wicket haul in ODIs. Australia, who were bowled out for 288 batting first went on to register their second successive win in the tournament.

Starc finished with figures of 5 for 46 from his quota of 10 overs and bettered Saqlain's record in his 77th ODI match. Saqlain had achieved the milestone in 78 matches.

"We back ourselves to defend anything. I felt it (the surface) quite hard - the wicket was a bit up and down but I settled in and got used to it. They were on the way before Starcy picked 2-3, good move by Finch to bring him on then. He is a fantastic bowler and credit goes to him," man-of-the-match Nathan Coulter-Nile, praised Starc after the game.

Want to know how Mitchell Starc took those five wickets? #CWC19 Hear it from the man himself live https://t.co/83GSiGdJsP pic.twitter.com/VWAipqDYBW — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

Starc picked up the wickets of Chris Gayle (21), Andre Russell (15), Jason Holder (51), Carlos Brathwaite (16) and Sheldon Cottrell (1) to swing the match in Australia's favour.

Pat Cummins (2 for 41) and Adam Zampa (1 for 58) gave good support to Starc from the other ends.

Fewest ODIs to 150 wickets:

77 Mitchell Starc

78 Saqlain Mushtaq

81 T Boult

82 Brett Lee

84 A Mendis