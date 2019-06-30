World Cup 2019: Gulbadin Naib calls for calm after clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan fans

Headlines

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at just Rs 39,700 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

Swapnil-Aishwary-Akhil bag gold in men's 50m rifle 3P in Asian Games, shatter world record

Two minor siblings from Noida drown during Lord Ganesh idol immersion in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

Viral video: 'Pineapple momos' is the new nightmare in fusion foodville, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

Viral video: 'Pineapple momos' is the new nightmare in fusion foodville, watch

From HDFC, Axis to PNB: Latest home loan processing fees charged by banks in India

9 superfoods for healthy skin

10 Budget-friendly honeymoon destinations in India

Diabetes: 8 Indian snacks with low GI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

GOOD NEWS! New Zealand's Ace Fast Bowler Clears Hurdles To Make ODI World Cup Squad, Check Details

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Rahul Dholakia asks if Pakistani artistes can perform in Indian films after Pak cricketers come to India for World Cup

Roadies 19 contestant Rishabh Jaiswal approached for Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

This superstar has received most nominations for Filmfare Award for Best Actor, it's not SRK, Salman, Aamir, Hrithik

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019: Gulbadin Naib calls for calm after clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan fans

Videos shared on social media showed supporters of both countries fighting outside and inside Headingley.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2019, 04:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib issued a plea to supporters after his team's three-wicket defeat by Pakistan at the World Cup on Saturday was marred by clashes in the stands and outside the stadium.

Videos shared on social media showed supporters of both countries fighting outside Headingley and security personnel being forced to intervene, while reports said that at least two fans were evicted from the ground during the match.

The clashes continued after the match ended, with supporters charging on to the pitch and some fans captured on camera throwing punches at each other in the stands. The ICC has promised to take action against any offenders.

"We're here to leave a good impression of my team and also my country. So if you look at my country, there's not good going on in the last 40, 45 years. But we're here to show to the world we want friendship," Naib said.

"To all the audiences watching these kinds of matches, this is only a cricket game. Just watch the cricket game. It's a sport."

"To all audiences who are watching matches, please just watch like a sport."

Naib said that while he understood the emotions in the stands and appreciated the atmosphere in the ground, the fans should have refrained from encroaching on the pitch as soon as the final ball was bowled.

"I love this kind of audience to cause the cheering, both sides," he added. "I think they love the players... so they're really excited to meet them and to hug them."

"But it's not good to come in the ground, to tease the players or tease the groundstaff and other staff... Everyone loves their players, they love their heroes."

"So they don't want to harm anyone. They just want to hug and touch. For me, it's nothing (but) it's not good for them coming on the ground. You can say discipline-wise, it's not feeling good at the end."

As for his team's defeat, Naib pointed to the loss of veteran pace bowler Hamid Hassan with a hamstring injury after his second over as the moment that turned the tide against Afghanistan.

"We had bad luck," he said. "With Hamid Hassan, he's our main bowler. The wicket was really slow. It was not supporting medium pacers like me."

"But the bad luck is that Hamid was unfit, so if he was still in it to the end, maybe it would be really difficult for them. I think the main turning point is Hamid."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

HerpaGreens Reviews (USA): Is Herpa Greens legit and safe to try? Ingredients & Benefits

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC without any coaching, with full time job, secured AIR...

THE World University Rankings 2024: IISc Bangalore ranked best among Indian institutes, check overall rankings

World’s most expensive wedding dress is worth more than Isha Ambani’s Rs 90 crore lehenga; price is…

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters secure gold in 10m air pistol team event

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE