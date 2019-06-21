World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Host nation England will face Sri Lanka on 21 June at Headingley in Leeds in the ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures.

While England are third on the table with eight points, Sri Lanka are placed sixth with four points.

Squads:

England (ENG): Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.

Sri Lanka (SL): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match being played?

The World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match will be played on June 21, 2019, at Headingley in Leeds.

What time does the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The World Cup 2019 S England vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Hotstar.