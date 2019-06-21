World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Headlines

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Meet Indian Army's woman surgeon from Haryana who became country's first Para Commando

Will Ravichandran Ashwin replace Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar answers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

Most popular female IAS officers in India

9 greatest Kings of India

Side-effects of eating coriander (dhania) you should know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

The Vaccine War actress Raima Sen opens up about nepotism, says 'there is no such thing'

'I was slapping myself': Govinda reveals he rejected films worth Rs 100 crore last year, says 'people who think...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 07:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Host nation England will face Sri Lanka on 21 June at Headingley in Leeds in the ICC World Cup 2019 fixtures.

While England are third on the table with eight points, Sri Lanka are placed sixth with four points. 

Squads:

England (ENG): Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.

Sri Lanka (SL): Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay. 

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match being played?

The World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match will be played on June 21, 2019, at Headingley in Leeds. 

What time does the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The World Cup 2019 S England vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Hotstar.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

Women's Reservation Bill: History of women participation in Lok Sabha

iOS 17 India roll out begins today: List of Apple iPhones that will get the latest update

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Farah Khan reacts after netizens slam her for wearing slippers while wishing fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE