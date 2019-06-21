World Cup 2019: David's Goliath knock helps Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs

David Warner set new highs and reached new landmark with his 166 on Thursday inspiring Australia comfortable 48-run win over a combative Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Australia's fifth victory in six games put the five-times champions top of the standings on 10 points and looking assured of a top-four finish. It was a third defeat in six for Bangladesh and though they are still fifth on five points, they will need a run of wins and other results to go their way to make the knockout phase.

The left-handed opener contained his natural aggressive self before swinging his arms freely to build a 166-run knock, which steered Australia to a mammoth 381 for five, their second highest score in World Cup. Chasing the mammoth target of 382, Bangladesh could only reach 333-8 in their 50 overs.

Warner-Finch lay foundation

Warner and Aaron Finch have been by far the most productive opening partnership in this World Cup and they again did their foundation job. They added 121 runs in a risk-free opening partnership.

Finch went first for 53 but Warner, who had hit a hundred against Pakistan as well, moved solidly to three figures for the second time in the tournament. He completed his 16th ODI hundred, his sixth 150-plus knock, which came off 147 balls with 14 hits to fence and five over the ropes.

Warner raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89) for the second wicket.

After getting to his century, Warner began to connect with some big hits and when he was caught in the deep his tournament-leading aggregate had moved to 447. It was the second-highest score in a World Cup by an Australian - beaten by his own 178 against Afghanistan in 2015.

Warner left the stage set for Glenn Maxwell who produced a 10-ball 32 with three sixes and two fours. Maxwell was run out after a mix-up with Khawaja, who sent his partner back sensing risk and was caught behind minutes later to miss out on a hundred. Usman Khawaja added a stilted but worthy 89.

Marcus Stoinis (17 not out) and Alex Carey (11 not out) continued the big hitting to push the score far beyond anything previously successfully chased in a World Cup.

Bangladesh reach 333

Bangladesh got off to a worst possible start as Australia skipper Aaron Finch found Soumya Sarkar short at non-striker's end and threw a direct ball to run out Sarkar for 10. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan rebuilt Bangladesh's innings, adding 79 runs for the second wicket.

Bangladesh suffered a big blow as Marcus Stoinis dismissed Shakib (41), who gave a catch to David Warner at mid off, leaving Bangladesh at 102/2 in 18.1 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim joined Tamim and stitched a brief partnership of 42 runs. Soon after Mitchell Starc clean bowled Tamim for 62, reducing Bangladesh to 144/3.

Liton das could not stay longer at the crease as he got leg-before off Adam Zampa for 20. Mahmudullah came out to bat and along with Rahim formed a 127-run stand to take Bangladesh to a respectful position in the run chase. However, Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed Mahmudullah for 69. On the next ball, Coulter-Nile got rid of Sabbir Rahman for a duck.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz survived Coulter-Nile's hat-trick ball, but could not safeguard his wicket as Starc dismissed him cheaply for six, reducing Bangladesh to 323/7 in 48.2 overs. Rahim completed his century but it went in vain as Bangladesh folded up and fell 48 runs short. Rahim remained unbeaten on 102 runs.

Who said what

"Today was a great foundation for our batting," said Warner, who hit 14 fours and four sixes. "I felt a little bit bogged down and frustrated, I kept hitting fielders but I managed to hang in there."

"We had a good partnership at the top of the order but 381 was too much. It has become that every match that needs to be won now, but you never know," Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said.

(With Agency Inputs)