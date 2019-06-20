World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Australia will take on Bangladesh on 20 June at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While Australia are placed third on the points table, Bangladesh are making their way up to the top 4 with currently occupying the fifth spot.

Squads:

Australia (AUS): Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

Bangladesh (BAN): Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh:

Where and when is the World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match being played?

The World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match will be played on June 20, 2019, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time does the World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match begin?

The World Cup 2019 S Australia vs Bangladesh match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match live (TV channels)?

The World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How and where to watch online World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match live streaming?

The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Australia vs Bangladesh match will be available on Hotstar.