World Cup 2019: AB de Villiers called the night before team got announced, but it was 'too late', says Faf du Plessis

Days after South Africa coach Ottis Gibson and selection panel convenor Linda Zondi put forward their views on AB de Villiers' desire to feature in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Faf du Plessis also opined over the issue saying his offer came in too late to consider.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 10:04 AM IST

Du Plessis revealed that he shared a phone call with De Villiers during this edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It was just a conversation, a phone call the night before the team got announced. It was just a 'this is what I'm feeling' [phone call]. I said to him, 'I think it is too late but I will check in with the coach and the selectors the next morning.' When I spoke to the coach and the selectors, they all agreed that it was way, way too late to change the team on 99.99," ICC quoted Du Plessis as saying.

South Africa has been on a dismal run in the premier tournament as they have lost their first three matches. However, in their fourth match against West Indies on Monday, they got one point as the match got abandoned due to rain and consequently, both the teams were awarded one point each.

Du Plessis was also asked whether all these recent incidents regarding De Villiers impacted his team negatively or had a galvanizing effect, the 34-year old replied: "I think a little bit of both. We do feel like the news came in and like went through the team. It didn't have a huge impact."

Du Plessis admitted that his friendship with De Villiers has not changed amid all this.

"AB and I are still friends. This incident has not changed that. This is a small thing for a friendship that goes so way back," he said.

South Africa will now face Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens on June 15.

