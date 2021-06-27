WOR vs LEI, Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 predictions: Best picks for Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes

WOR vs LEI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes.

Worcestershire Rapids will face Leicestershire Foxes in a North Group T20 Blast fixture on Sunday. The former side have won three out of their eight matches and are currently sixth in the North Group points table.

Leicestershire Foxes, on the other hand, head into the upcoming encounter on the back of a 34-run victory over Yorkshire Vikings. They are placed in the penultimate position with three wins from their eight T20 Blast matches.

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Scott Steel, Jake Libby, Riki Wessels

All-rounders: Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Brett DOliveira, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Dwarshuis

Worcestershire Rapids: Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (C & WK), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris.

Leicestershire Foxes: Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths.

Josh Inglis, Scott Steel, Jake Libby, Riki Wessels, Arron Lilley (VC), Colin Ackermann, Brett DOliveira (C), Daryl Mitchell, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Dwarshuis

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST and will take place at County Ground, Worcester on Sunday, June 27. The matches can be viewed on the respective team's website and official YouTube channel.

Worcestershire Rapids: Riki Wessels, Brett DOliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (C & WK), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Jacques Banton, and Mitchell Istanley.

Leicestershire Foxes: Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Louis Kimber, Naveen-ul-Haq, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis, Harry Swindells, and Edward Barnes.