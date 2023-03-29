Will Pakistan travel to India for 2023 World Cup? Former PCB CEO Wasim Khan drops major hint

File Photo

The General Manager of Cricket for the International Cricket Council (ICC), Wasim Khan, has made a bold statement regarding Pakistan's participation in the ODI World Cup matches hosted by India. Following the Asia Cup 2023 fiasco, Khan firmly believes that Pakistan will not play their matches in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has remained steadfast in their decision not to send India to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in September. However, recent reports from ESPNCricinfo suggest that a truce has been reached between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCCI. India will now play their matches at a neutral venue, and if they qualify for the final, it will also be played at a neutral venue.

Former PCB CEO, Wasim Khan, predicts that given the resolution of the Asia Cup 2023 issue, the PCB may also claim that Pakistan will play their ODI World Cup games at a neutral venue instead of in India, who are the hosts of the tournament.

“I don’t know if it would take place here on in a different country but a neutral venue is highly likely. I don’t think that Pakistan will play their matches in India. I think their matches will also be held at a neutral venue just like India’s Asia Cup matches,” Wasim told ARY News.

Bangladesh is currently being considered as a neutral venue for Pakistan's World Cup matches.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in India from October 5 to November 19, with the final match set to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to reports.

