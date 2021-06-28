Shifting T20 World Cup 2021 to UAE? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to give update to ICC

Headlines

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2023: Check timings, roads to avoid, alternate routes

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

10 superfoods high in amino acids

8 players who earn more than Virat Kohli in IPL

7 must-watch films of Sridevi on her birth anniversary

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

HomeCricket

Cricket

Shifting T20 World Cup 2021 to UAE? BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to give update to ICC

The Indian Premier League (IPL)'s 14th edition will be completed in the UAE from September 19 and the final is to be played on October 15.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 03:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Monday that the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup will be shifted to the UAE.

"We will inform ICC today that we are shifting the T20 World Cup to UAE. The dates of the tournament, the ICC needs to decide," the BCCI Secretary told ANI.

Earlier, the ICC had clarified that BCCI would keep the hosting rights of the tournament even if it is moved out of India. Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s 14th edition will also be completed in the UAE. The IPL is set to get underway on September 19 and the final is to be played on October 15.

This would also mean that it is just before the T20 World Cup. And that has seen franchises sweating over whether foreign players would be made available to them.

Some of the franchises are planning to have their officials head to the UAE post-July 6 to finalise the logistics, keeping a strict eye on the COVID-19 protocols.

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt has already confirmed that CWI, the BCCI, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are engaged in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the IPL.

The CPL, which was originally scheduled to commence on August 28, will now be played in St Kitts and Nevis between August 26 and September 15.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Noida property news: YEIDA plots, flats up for sale near Noida International Airport, price revealed

IIT JAM Registration: Application process to begin from Sept 5; check important dates, how to apply

Sudha Murthy included in NCERT panel to develop textbooks according to new curriculum

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Viral video: Ferocious lion hunts down and overpowers enormous hippo, internet is stunned

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE