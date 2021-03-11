Watch: Danushka Gunathilaka's controversial dismissal mars first WI vs SL ODI

Headlines

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

All about Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader in middle of communal violence in Nuh

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, 10 Bollywood actors who played women on-screen 

7 drinks to lower cholesterol at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares intense first look from Kabir Khan's film, says ‘proud to be playing a real hero'

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Danushka Gunathilaka's controversial dismissal mars first WI vs SL ODI

Sri Lankan opener Gunathilaka was given out for obstruction of the field after West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard's appeal

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2021, 09:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On wicket, and it leads to a collapse that the team can't recover from and gets bowled out for just 120 more runs. It has happened quite often in cricket, however, the wicket that triggered the collapse became the centre of everyone's attention. Sri Lankan openers, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka forged a 105-run partnership for the first wickets before the former got out to an outstanding catch from his West Indies counterpart Kieron Pollard.

A couple of overs later, in the 22nd over of the innings, Gunathilaka too went back to the pavilion, not before getting involved in a rare and bizarre dismissal. The tempers were flared and opinions were divided as the left-hander batting on 55 was given out by the third umpire for obstruction of field.

A shorter delivery from Pollard, Gunathilaka defends it to the ground, he comes forward a few steps, asking his partner not to run as Pollard came charging back in seeing the batsman out of the crease to affect a run-out, only to witness Gunathilaka run backward to save himself from the same not realising the ball was in between his feet.

Pollard, visibly frustrated shouted 'howzat' and the TV umpire deemed that Gunathilaka 'wilfully' obstructed the field and seemed to kick the ball in order to defend himself from the run-out.

The decision created a huge uproar in the cricketing fraternity, many deeming it that it wasn't a great decision from the umpire as there was nothing wilful from the left-hander as he didn't realise where was the ball.

The Marylebone Cricket Club, guardians of the Laws of cricket, said, "The key part of the obstructing the field Law (37.2/37.3) is intent – which can be hard to judge. If the obstruction is wilful, it will be out, but if it's accidental then it will be not out." 

Sri Lanka, lost their way after that wicket as they lost their last eight wickets for just 120 runs to get dismissed for 232 runs after a fantastic start when they were sent in to bat by the Windies skipper.

Both Pollard and Gunathilaka were seen patching up after the game and reports suggested that Pollard apologised to the left-hander after he saw the video and realised that it wasn't intentional from him.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know her business, Ratan Tata connection, her husband was...

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Who is Tariq Mansoor? Aligarh Muslim University ex-vice chancellor named BJP vice-president

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE