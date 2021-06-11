WI vs SA: Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje blow West Indies away as they create an unwanted record

West Indies didn't have a great start to their home summer as South Africa's pace attack blew them away as they were bowled out for a paltry score of just 97 runs. West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope got through the first 10 overs unscathed.

However, they didn't last long after the pacer Anrich Nortje was introduced into the attack. Nortje breathed fire and drew the first blood in the form of Shai Hope. After which, the whole line-up fell like ninepins and none of the batsmen offered any resistance as they didn't have any answer to the pace and swing of Nortje, Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

After Nortje removed the top-order, Ngidi sprung into the action and cleaned up the lower order and tail and the West Indies folded out for just 97 runs, which was their lowest team total in Test matches against Proteas.

Also read WI vs SA 1st Test Dream11 predictions: Best picks for West Indies vs South Africa match in St Lucia

South Africa too didn't have a great start as they lost their first wicket in form of skipper Dean Elgar in the very first over. After which, Aiden Markram rebuilt the innings alongside the debutant Keegan Petersen, but it was time for another debutant to shine.

Windies pacer Jayden Seales showed his pace and accuracy as he took three wickets and even though South Africa took a lead, they lost four wickets before the end of the day. They finished at 128/4 at the end of the day with Rassie van der Dussen unbeaten on 34, along with wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock.