WI vs SA 5th T20I Dream11 predictions: Best picks for West Indies vs South Africa match at Grenada

Skipper Kieron Pollard led West Indies' comeback after by down by 1-2 against South Africa in the five-match T20I series. The hosts didn't have a great start to their batting innings as they lost their top-order pretty cheaply. However, skipper Pollard and all-rounder Fabian Allen didn't back down and helped their side get to 167, which has become a favourite first innings score in this series.

South Africa despite Quinton de Kock's valiant efforts couldn't achieve the target as Windies' bowling attack led by all-rounder Dwayne BRavo restricted the Proteas to just 146 in their 20 overs and won the fourth match of the series, thereby levelling it 2-2.

The two teams now will be locking horns for one final time in the decider.

Also read WI vs SA: Heartbreak for hosts as Proteas clinch a thriller by 1 run

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs South Africa – 5th T20I in Grenada 2021

WI vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I

West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons, David Miller, Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle

All-rounder: Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Obed McCoy

WI vs SA Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton de Kock(c), Lendl Simmons, David Miller, Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard(vc), Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Obed McCoy, Kagiso Rabada

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match Details

The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Saturday, July 4. The match will be telecasted on Fancode.

Squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.