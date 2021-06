WI vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 predictions: Best picks for West Indies vs South Africa match at Grenada

West Indies missed out on the opportunity to take a 2-0 lead as their batters went too hard at the bowlers in the middle overs. They did restrict the visitors for just 166 runs, but despite some power-hitting from Fabian Allen, they lost the match.

Meanwhile, South Africa pulled things and won the game by 16 runs to level the series 1-1. George Linde went for a lot of runs in the 1st clash but turned things around in the 2nd by picking up 2 important wickets.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs South Africa – 3rd T20I in Grenada 2021

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Fabian Allen

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Obed McCoy

WI vs SA Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Andre Fletcher (vc), Quinton de Kock (c), Chris Gayle, Reeza Hendricks, Evin Lewis, Rassie van der Dussen, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Obed McCoy

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match Details

The match begins at 11:30 PM IST and will take place at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada on Tuesday, June 29. The match will be telecasted on Fancode.

Squads

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.