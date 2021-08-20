WI vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Pakistan match in Jamaica

The last time these two teams met in a Test match - last week - they played one of the greatest Test matches of the year and probably a few years. The first of the two Tests of the ongoing series ebbed and flowed till the last few overs of Day 4 as the hosts West Indies won the game by one wicket.

Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales were at the end as they helped their side get 17 runs when the ninth wicket of their innings fell. Pakistan were right in the game and were one wicket away but it wasn't for them as the hosts took 12 points, their first in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23.

While the Windies will be looking for a clean sweep, the visitors, Pakistan will be looking to level the series and gain 12 points from the series.

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva, Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Jermaine Blackwood

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Jayden Seales, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Hasan Ali

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Joshua Da Silva(w), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali

Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Jermaine Blackwood, Mohammad Rizwan, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Faheem Ashraf, Jayden Seales, Shaheen Afridi, Kemar Roach, Hasan Ali

West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Details

The match begins at 8:30 PM IST and will take place at Sabina Park, Jamaica from Friday, August 20-24. The match will be live streamed on Fancode.

Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope (w), Kieran Powell, Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w/vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood