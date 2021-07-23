When second Indian team featuring Sachin Tendulkar played in Commonwealth Games

The only time the game of Cricket featured in the Commonwealth Games was in 1998 in Malaysia. This was one of the few incidents when two Indian teams played simultaneously, similar to the current situation where one team is involved in the ongoing series against Sri Lanka when the first-choice players are in England for the five-match Test series.

In 1998, the main Indian team led by Sourav Ganguly and featuring the likes of Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Javagal Srinath, was playing in Canada in the Sahara Cup against Pakistan.

Ideally, the team sent for the Commonwealth Games won't be called a second team as it featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, led by Ajay Jadeja and Anil Kumble as his deputy.

However, it wasn't really a memorable tournament for the Indian team as they were eliminated from the group stage only.

16 teams participated in the competition divided into four groups of four each. Australia topped Group B as they won all three games. India won their game against Canada, however, they lost to Australia and their game against Antigua and Barbuda was washed out due to rain.

The game is set to feature in the Commonwealth Games again as the women's T20 tournament is included in the 2022 Birmingham games.