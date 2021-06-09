When 'newly married' Rohit Sharma's habit of forgetting things got Virat Kohli to pull his leg

Headlines

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

How Sara Ali Khan found inner harmony and ‘peace’ in Kashmir! Check out her heartwarming post

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

Elon Musk’s plan for Rs 20 lakh EV for India inches closer, Tesla executive likely to hold talks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

10 glamorous pics of Swiss football star Alisha Lehmann

10 Top largest forests in the world

9 superfoods women must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

DNA | Inside story of China’s ‘missing’ Foreign Minister

DNA | How censor board passed controversial Bhagavad Gita scene in Oppenheimer?

Anupam Kher hits back at Swastika Mukherjee for criticising his Rabindranath Tagore look: 'I didn’t even know her name'

Not Deepika, Alia, Nayanthara; this actress received maximum votes to become most popular female star in June 2023

Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana puts on lipstick in 'pehli jhalak', netizens say 'how can a man look so beautiful'

HomeCricket

Cricket

When 'newly married' Rohit Sharma's habit of forgetting things got Virat Kohli to pull his leg

When the 'Hitman' forgot the most valuable asset he ever possessed, the Indian captain was sure to make fun of him.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 08:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

One thing that Rohit Sharma is famous for - apart from scoring runs - is his habit of forgetting things. The vice-captain of the limited-overs has over the years forgotten valuable and important things like passport, watch, mobile phone tablet and other things in a hotel room or team bus while traveling., as recalled by Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

So it's safe to say, that when the 'Hitman' forgot the most valuable asset he ever possessed, the Indian captain was sure to make fun of him.

Married to Ritika Sajdeh in a star-studded wedding in December 2015, Rohit had once forgotten his wedding ring. Narrated by Rohit himself during an appearance on Gaurav Kapur's show Breakfast With Champions episode in 2017, the batsman recalled the incident.

The 34-year-old revealed that he was newly married and was running late to catch his flight and as he didn't have the habit of wearing his wedding ring, he took it off while sleeping. However, in the haste of reaching the team bus on time, the opener forgot his ring in the hotel room.

"Naya naya married tha yar. I was newly married. Aadat nai thi pehenne ki (I didn't have a habit of wearing it at all times). Naya naya shaadi hua tha, toh main nikaal ke sota tha. I've a very bad habit of getting up late and then rushing towards the airport. I always tell my teammates to give me a call or knock on my door (in the team hotel) before we leave for training or the airport. Uss din aisa nai hua. Main late hogaya aur nikal gaya. (That day, I got very late and left in a hurry)," Rohit Sharma recalled on the show.

Rohit added that after he noticed a ring on Umesh Yadav's finger, he realized that he forgot his. It was then he asked help from Harbhajan Singh to retrieve the ring safely, however, the whole team got to know and Kohli made a big news about it.

"Toh Umesh Yadav mere paas se guzre aur unke haath mein maine wedding ring dekha. Toh main bola 'ohho, s**t yar ring'. Maine Bhajju paa ko side mein liya aur bola 'Bhajju paa, aapke pehchaan wala banda tha hotel mein usko bolo shayad ring mil jaaye'….Dheere dheere sabko pata chal gaya. Phir Virat Kohli ne bahut bada news bana diya."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

Neeraj Chopra’s exclusive Mahindra XUV gets new Rs 90 lakh partner, check Olympic champion's car collection

This CA is one of Ratan Tata’s most loyal employees, now CEO of Tata’s Rs 8,330 crore firm; his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE