When 'newly married' Rohit Sharma's habit of forgetting things got Virat Kohli to pull his leg

When the 'Hitman' forgot the most valuable asset he ever possessed, the Indian captain was sure to make fun of him.

One thing that Rohit Sharma is famous for - apart from scoring runs - is his habit of forgetting things. The vice-captain of the limited-overs has over the years forgotten valuable and important things like passport, watch, mobile phone tablet and other things in a hotel room or team bus while traveling., as recalled by Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

So it's safe to say, that when the 'Hitman' forgot the most valuable asset he ever possessed, the Indian captain was sure to make fun of him.

Married to Ritika Sajdeh in a star-studded wedding in December 2015, Rohit had once forgotten his wedding ring. Narrated by Rohit himself during an appearance on Gaurav Kapur's show Breakfast With Champions episode in 2017, the batsman recalled the incident.

The 34-year-old revealed that he was newly married and was running late to catch his flight and as he didn't have the habit of wearing his wedding ring, he took it off while sleeping. However, in the haste of reaching the team bus on time, the opener forgot his ring in the hotel room.

"Naya naya married tha yar. I was newly married. Aadat nai thi pehenne ki (I didn't have a habit of wearing it at all times). Naya naya shaadi hua tha, toh main nikaal ke sota tha. I've a very bad habit of getting up late and then rushing towards the airport. I always tell my teammates to give me a call or knock on my door (in the team hotel) before we leave for training or the airport. Uss din aisa nai hua. Main late hogaya aur nikal gaya. (That day, I got very late and left in a hurry)," Rohit Sharma recalled on the show.

Rohit added that after he noticed a ring on Umesh Yadav's finger, he realized that he forgot his. It was then he asked help from Harbhajan Singh to retrieve the ring safely, however, the whole team got to know and Kohli made a big news about it.

"Toh Umesh Yadav mere paas se guzre aur unke haath mein maine wedding ring dekha. Toh main bola 'ohho, s**t yar ring'. Maine Bhajju paa ko side mein liya aur bola 'Bhajju paa, aapke pehchaan wala banda tha hotel mein usko bolo shayad ring mil jaaye'….Dheere dheere sabko pata chal gaya. Phir Virat Kohli ne bahut bada news bana diya."