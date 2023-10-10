Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

When Kapil Dev told dreaded underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: 'Chal yahan se bahar nikal'

A photo of Dawood Ibrahim watching a match at the Sharjah cricket ground in UAE with his henchmen is there in public domain for decades now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 01:21 PM IST

India’s most-wanted terrorist and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim always had special interest in cricket and D Company's name has been involved in match fixing in several occasions. A photo of Dawood Ibrahim watching a match at the Sharjah cricket ground in UAE with his henchmen is there in public domain for decades now. In 1986, Dawood Ibrahim had once entered the dressing room of the Indian cricket team. Kapil Dev was the captain of Indian team at that time. The story about Dawood’s entry in dressing and what happened on that day was first revealed by Kapil Dev's teammate Dilip Vengsarkar.

India was scheduled to play a match in Sharjah and before the match Dawood Ibrahim had entered the Indian dressing room. Dawood Ibrahim had come to the dressing room with famous actor Mehmood, who had introduced the underworld don as a businessman. In the dressing room, Dawood made an offer to the players of Team India. He said, “If the Indian team wins tomorrow's final match, then all the players will get a Toyota Corolla car each as a gift.”

All members of Indian cricket team started looking at each other after hearing the offer. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev finished the press conference and reached the dressing room. The atmosphere changed as soon as he reached there. Kapil first said to Mahmood, 'Mahmood Saheb, please come out of the dressing room.' Then his eyes fell on Dawood Ibrahim and looking at him, he said, 'Who is this man, get out’.

Dawood Ibrahim walked out of the dressing room after Kapil’s reply. No one could recognize Dawood in the dressing room except Vengsarkar. This incident is known as 'Sharjah dressing room scandal'.

 

