Kangana Ranaut heaps praise on 'self-made', 'wonderful man' John Abraham: 'No paid negativity, no harassment...'

This man has donated Rs 829734 crore, an Indian, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar, Adani

Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 jointly set new all-time box office record in Indian cinema; over 2 crore tickets sold already

Paytm launches new Pocket Soundbox, Music Soundbox with local languages for merchants

From tradition to innovation: Rethinking Indian laws for a changing society

Jailer box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth film enters 300-crore club in opening weekend, shatters all records

Cricket

Cricket

'We will take a decision': PCB chief Eshan Mani provides update on Asia Cup 2020 venue

Previously, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that Dubai will be hosting the 2020 Asia Cup.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 01, 2020, 08:15 AM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani has provided an update about the venue where the Asia Cup 2020 will be held with both India and Pakistan taking part in it.

Mani said that the Asia Cup is organized for the interest of the Associate Members and a final call will be made by keeping in mind the Asian countries.

"The Asia Cup is organized for the benefit of the Associate Members. We will take a decision keeping that in mind."

"A final decision will be taken bearing in mind the interests of all the Asian countries. We have a few options,” Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Previously, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had confirmed that Dubai will be hosting the 2020 Asia Cup.

"Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens.

Speaking on the recent outbreak of Coronavirus and its possible effects on the tournament, Mani claimed that they need to prepared for any possible outcomes.

“Look, the Asia Cup is in September and we are in February," PCB chief said.

"But if it (coronavirus outbreak) gets out of control, then we have to be prepared for any eventuality. So the matter could be discussed as a secondary issue."

