Watch: Dhanashree Verma's latest remix dance video goes VIRAL

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma has shred her latest dance video, which has created a storm on the internet as the fans have been loving it. Dhanashree shared a fusion dance video where she is dancing on a remix of two songs combined - 'Lut Gaye' and 'Oye Hoye Hoye'.

In between the video, Dhanashree also changes her attire from a lehenga during 'Lut Gaye' to a t-shirt and pants during the remixed version of the song' Oye Hoye Hoye', in which she featured in the original video with the singer Jassie Gill.

The fans have been loving the fusion dance video as the video has received over 3.4 Lakh views in just seven hours.

Her husband Chahal also commented on her reel with heart emojis.

Chahal, who tied the knot with the choreographer and YouTuber last year in December, was last seen in IPL 2021 playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.