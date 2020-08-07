WATCH: Virat Kohli jamming to Drake's 'money in the grave' soundtrack while flaunting his abs in gym

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli is widely renowned for his top-notch fitness game.

The 31-year-old has spent quite some time away from the cricketing pitch due to the coronavirus lockdown protocols.

But with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in visible distance, Kohli is making his body match ready but putting himself through hardcore workout sessions.

Kohli recently shared a workout video of his on Instagram where the RCB captain can be seen putting himself through paces on the treadmill topless.

Easily one of the fittest athletes in world cricket, Kohli also showed off his abs in the video.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

The popular franchise-based Indian Twenty20 league, which could not be held this year in India because of the COVID-19 crisis, is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.