'God is not coming to save us': MS Dhoni's comments after 2013 Champions Trophy win go viral on its 8th anniversary

On the day when Team India is playing in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side beat the hosts England in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy by five runs. Celebrating the 8th anniversary of the special win, the fans and the ICC has been sharing various photos and videos from that day.

One of the videos shared on social media on Wednesday, June 23 was of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's post-match comments with Nasser Hussain, after the win where Dhoni talked about focussing on the controllable and don't worry about the rain, which wasn't going to help them win the trophy.

For the uninitiated, the final of the Champions Trophy held at the Edgbaston was a rain-curtailed game as persistent rains led to a 50-over game being played as a 20-over game. On a sluggish pitch, India batted first and owing to contributions from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja scored a decent total of 129 runs on the board.

Jadeja's spell and a match-changing over by Ishant Sharma helped India defend a low score and win the trophy by 5 runs.

Dhoni was asked at the post-match presentation about what he said to the team before they came out to bat, he said, "It's important to be positive, I said. Let's look for a good start, that's something that's very critical and don't think about the result.

"The first and foremost thing was don't look up, God is not coming to save you. You have to fight it out. We are the No 1 ranked team, let's play like that. If we lose, they will have to score the runs, we won't make easy for them," Dhoni said.

The comments and the passion he said those words with have gone viral on social media.

Here is the video: