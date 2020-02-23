WATCH: Trent Boult's fierce inswinger leaves Cheteshwar Pujara in disbelief after dismissal in Wellington Test

Team India's go-to batsman in Test cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara, failed to show his calls again on day three of the first Test match between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday (February 23).

Pujara played a very stubborn knock of 11 runs off 81 delivers against the Kiwis, however, his long stint was brought to a sudden end by pacer Trent Boult's rocking delivery.

Boult delivered a deadly but deceiving inswinger which Pujara failed to read and decided to let the ball go.

However, the delivery crept in perfectly in front of Cheteshwar's left-leg and went on to dislodge the stumps in a flash.

Pujara was caught off guard and looked absolutely gobsmacked with what had happened.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

When play resumed earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah gave India the perfect start to the session by dismissing BJ Watling (14) off the first ball.

Sharma struck right after and sent Tim Southee back to the dressing room who managed to add just 6 runs.

However, Kyle Jamieson (44) and Colin de Grandhomme (43). then formed a formidable partnership and held the forte for the Kiwis.

But Ashwin soon broke the partnership and sent both batsmen back to the pavilion.

Trent Boult came in and played a quickfire innings of 38 runs before Ishant stopped him in his tracks as New Zealand were bundled all out for 348, forming a 183-run lead over the tourists.