Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali reveals how she reacted after meeting 'Master Blaster' for first time

Anjali was head over heels when she saw young Sachin Tendulkar for the first time at the Mumbai Airport. While the young Sachin was returning from his first England tour, Anjali noticed the 17-year old, who looked like someone who was just 12. Talking about their first meeting, Anjali said she didn't even know who he was and she only got to know from her friend Aparna about the emerging player, who was the youngest player to score a century for India.

“I didn’t even know who he was. My friend is here Aparna. She was with me. And she told me about this wonder boy of cricket and he just got a hundred, youngest Indian to score a hundred. I didn’t care what he was, who he was and I had no interest in cricket. I saw him and I thought he was really cute and I ran after him,” said Anjali.

“In those days at the airport, there was this viewing gallery. I was actually looking for my mom who was suppose to have landed from England. I just saw him and told Aparna, who is this guy who is so cute, and then I forgot about my mother. We ran down and then I ran up screaming his name,” she recollected.

Anjali, who is a doctor, also told an embarrassing story for the former India batsman saying, "The funny thing is that Ajit and Nitin were there with him and Sachin was so embarrassed that this girl is running after me and screaming my name and he was only looking down and didn’t even look at me and quietly looked down and got into the car.”

Tendulkar got married to Anjali in 1995. The couple has two kids, Sara was born in 1997, while the couple was blessed with Arjun in 1999.