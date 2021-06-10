Watch: Punjab Kings' Murugan Ashwin, CSK's Sai Kishore dance on hit song Vainko

Punjab Kings social media team shared a video of the leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin dancing alongside his Tami Nadu teammate R Sai Kishore, who represented Chennai Super Kings in the recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The two Tamil Nadu players were seen having a lot of fun in the video as they danced to the hit track 'Vainko' by Brodha V, which was a sensation when it released in November 2019 and now it has become viral again after it was used in the season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series, 'The Family Man'.

The second season of the hit Raj and DK series was set in Tamil Nadu and the song was used as part of the soundtrack in the end credits scene in one of the episodes.

After which, the Streaming platform shared a behind the scene video of Sharib Hashmi aka JK Talpade and Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari dancing to the track with the locals.

The second season of The Family Man has opened to rave reviews and has been loved by fans.