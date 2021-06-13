WATCH: MS Dhoni's race with Ziva's pony goes VIRAL, CSK teammate Suresh Raina reacts

While fans have been wanting to see what former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is up to, the cricketer's wife Sakshi gave them what was needed.

In a video on her Instagram, Dhoni was seen having a race with his daughter Ziva's pony. The pony was recently added to MSD's Ranchi farmhouse stable.

Sakshi captioned the video: "Stronger faster! #playtime #shetlandpony #racing".

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and has also captured the attention of many. Dhoni's former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina was also one of them.

He reacted to the video and dropped a fire emoticon on the comment section.

As for Dhoni, while the wicketkeeper-batsman has many admirers, a lot of people questioned his fitness in recent times. The player along with Raina had retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

The 'Thala' has been one of the quickest cricketers of his time and was regarded as an excellent batsman in terms of running between the wickets and converting the singles into doubles.

However, after some photos of him during the Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 saw him panting in the UAE heat, questions were raised. He squashed them all and has been spotted challenging his teammates both Indian and franchise to races.

During IPL 2021, MS Dhoni had said it was hard to "keep up" with younger players but does not want anyone to point fingers at him over his fitness.

The 39-year-old admitted that "getting old and being fit are two difficult things".

"When you are playing, you don't really want anyone to say he's unfit. I have to keep up with the younger guys, they are very fast, it's good to challenge them," Dhoni had said after CSK beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs.

"Performances are something that's guaranteed. I wasn't guaranteeing performances when I was 24. I can't guarantee when I am 40, but at least if people can't point finger at me that he's unfit then that will be a big positive for me."