Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US to start business in India, now owns Rs 2400 crore company, he is…

Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

WTC Standings 2023-25: Team India make big jump after Australia win over New Zealand in 1st Test, move up to…

Watch: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Ambani pre-wedding bash

Meet Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's sister-in -law, she is co-founder of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US to start business in India, now owns Rs 2400 crore company, he is…

Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

WTC Standings 2023-25: Team India make big jump after Australia win over New Zealand in 1st Test, move up to…

Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Ambani stuns at Anant-Radhika pre wedding bash

8 most emotional animals of wild

10 Bollywood actresses who shot films during pregnancy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Watch: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Ambani pre-wedding bash

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are enjoying their time at the Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash as the former CSK teammates were seen grooving to Dandiya dance.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MS Dhoni is having a good time in Jamnagar at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration. He was seen enjoying a fun moment with Dwayne Bravo, his former teammate from Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both cricketers, known for their time with CSK, took part in a lively dandiya dance on the second night of the celebration, with Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, also joining in.

In addition to the cricketing stars, Dhoni mingled with Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh during the day. He also had a chat with Telugu movie star Ram Charan at the event.

Looking ahead, Dhoni is focused on leading CSK in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. There have been hints that this might be his final campaign, but CSK coach Stephen Fleming emphasized Dhoni's continued enthusiasm and passion for the team. Despite Dhoni dealing with a knee issue last season, he underwent surgery to be ready for the new season, and CSK's opening match against RCB is scheduled for March 22 at Chepauk.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

Abhishek-Aishwarya's dance to Gallan Goodiyan at Ambani pre-wedding celebrations goes viral, fans say 'such epic moment'

Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: 5 expensive services provided by Mukesh Ambani to guests

Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi chairs Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi to finalise first list of candidates

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reach Madhya Pradesh today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE