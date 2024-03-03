Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo are enjoying their time at the Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash as the former CSK teammates were seen grooving to Dandiya dance.

MS Dhoni is having a good time in Jamnagar at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration. He was seen enjoying a fun moment with Dwayne Bravo, his former teammate from Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Both cricketers, known for their time with CSK, took part in a lively dandiya dance on the second night of the celebration, with Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, also joining in.

In addition to the cricketing stars, Dhoni mingled with Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh during the day. He also had a chat with Telugu movie star Ram Charan at the event.

Looking ahead, Dhoni is focused on leading CSK in the upcoming IPL 2024 season. There have been hints that this might be his final campaign, but CSK coach Stephen Fleming emphasized Dhoni's continued enthusiasm and passion for the team. Despite Dhoni dealing with a knee issue last season, he underwent surgery to be ready for the new season, and CSK's opening match against RCB is scheduled for March 22 at Chepauk.