Watch: Mohammad Shami rips through the defence of Marnus Labuschagne to hit the top of off stump

In the highly anticipated final encounter of the World Test Championship, Team India has been putting the pressure on Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. The match has been nothing short of thrilling, with both teams giving it their all.

In the second over after lunch, Mohammed Shami delivered a stunning ball that castled the world's best test batter, Marnus Labuschagne. This was a major blow for Australia, as they had already lost their openers earlier in the match. With Labuschagne gone, the aggressive southpaw, Travis Head, stepped up to the plate.

The first session was a shared effort, with India getting rid of both Aussie openers and Australia responding with 73 runs. David Warner was in sublime form, hitting eight boundaries and looking unstoppable. However, he missed his half-century by just 7 runs after getting strangled down the leg by an innocuous short ball by Shardul Thakur just minutes before lunch.

One of the key factors in getting Warner's wicket was the exceptional glovework of KS Bharat, who was chosen ahead of Ishan Kishan to do the keeping duties. Bharat moved swiftly behind the wickets to complete a good catch, showcasing his impressive skills. In Test cricket, Bharat has played five games and scored just over 100 runs, but he will be looking to make a mark with the bat when India comes out to bat in their first innings.