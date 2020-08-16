WATCH Kolkata Police's throwback video of MS Dhoni practising shooting during training

Specualations around MS Dhoni's retirement had started soon after he had taken a break after the 2019 World Cup semi-final exit.

The wicketkeeper-batsman had joined the army soon after and after much talks and rumours, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15).

With fans, and admirers across the world sharing memories of the 'Captain Cool', the Kolkata Police on Sunday also shared a small video on its Twitter handle in which the former skipper can be seen practising shooting during a training session.

The video shared by Kolkata Police is three years old and they captioned it, ''Sharing a brief clipping of MS Dhoni’s shooting practice at our state-of-the-art firing range at Kolkata Police Training School. This was three years back.''

The video was taken at Kolkata Police Training School in which Dhoni is seen taking shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges.

WATCH:

The 39-year-old is widely regarded as one of the world’s best ‘last ball finishers’. He had started his international career in December 2004 under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy.

Dhoni represented India in 538 international games and scored 17,266 runs from them. He played 90 Test matches and scored 4876 runs, averaging over 38.

He also played 350 ODIs for India and scored amassed 10,773 runs. Dhoni is one of the five batsmen from India to score over 10,000 ODI runs. He also represented India in 98 T20I matches and scored 1282 runs.