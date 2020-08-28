Trending#

WATCH: Ireland's Kevin O'Brien shatters his own car window with humongous six during match

During the game, Kevin smashed a massive sixer which sailed into the car park and landed on top of his own car rear window at Pembroke Cricket Club.


Kevin O'Brien

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 01:13 PM IST

Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien is widely renowned for his ruthless hitting and managed to win many games for his country by using his brute forces in matches. O'Brien, while playing one of his Hollywood knocks for Leinster Lightning on Thursday in a domestic Twenty20 match in Dublin, scoring 82 off just 37 balls, which included eight sixes. However, the Irish batsman ended up shattering the rear window of his own car while batting. 

During the game, Kevin smashed a massive sixer which sailed into the car park and landed on top of his own car rear window at Pembroke Cricket Club.

After the game, Cricket Ireland's official Twitter handle shared a photograph of O'Brien's damaged car window, with glass shattered everywhere.

poking fun about the incident, Cricket Australia tweeted: "What ever happened to the 'Luck of the Irish'?"

