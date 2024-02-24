Twitter
'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

AAP-Congress announce seat sharing arrangements for Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

12 killed, several injured after tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunges into pond in UP's Kasganj

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Apply for 254 SSC Officers posts, official notification here

Watch: England fans mock Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after another dismissal by James Anderson, video goes viral

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma departed after scoring just two runs off nine deliveries on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

During the ongoing Test series against England, Rohit Sharma, India's captain, faced dismissal by James Anderson for the sixth time. On Day 2 in Ranchi, Anderson secured Rohit's wicket, catching the outside edge, and Ben Foakes made an easy catch behind the stumps. Rohit scored just two runs and seemed uncertain during his brief time on the crease.

After Rohit's departure, English fans in the stadium collectively sang 'Bye Bye Rohit' while waving their hands.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, in good form, played some impressive shots, reaching an unbeaten 27 off 38 balls with five boundaries. At lunch on Day 2, India's score was 34/1, with Shubman Gill at four runs. The team trailed England by 319 runs.

In the fourth Test, Joe Root's outstanding performance on the second day led England to a total of 353 before being all out in their first innings. Root remained not out at 122, hitting 10 boundaries in his impressive 274-ball innings. Starting at 302 for seven, Root and Ollie Robinson extended their partnership for the eighth wicket. Robinson achieved his first Test fifty, scoring 58 runs off 96 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja stood out as India's bowler, taking the last three wickets in the morning session, finishing with figures of 4/67. 

