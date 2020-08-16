WATCH: Die-hard MS Dhoni fan breaks into tears as former Indian skipper bids adieu to international cricket

As former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, fans went into a complete meltdown all over the internet.

One of those die-hard Dhoni fans is Ram Babu, who broke into tears when he first heard the news about MSD's decision to quit international cricket.

In a video, Ram can be seen getting tremendously emotional while speaking on the topic of Dhoni's Team India retirement.

"It is very shocking news for me. I just want to say, no one will ever forget Dhoni. I have always watched all his matches, I think he should have got a farewell match on his retirement," he said in the video for ANI.

On Saturday (August 15), taking to Instagram, the wicket-keeper-batsman Dhoni shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.