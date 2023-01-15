WATCH: David Warner ‘shoves’ Matthew Wade after a fiery on-field spat during Big Bash League clash

Warner pushed Wade in visuals that went viral on social media

Australian stars David Warner and Matthew Wade engaged in a heated altercation during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Sydney Thunders and Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday (January 15). The incident quickly caused a stir on social media, with many cricket experts expressing their disapproval of the events that unfolded.

Tempers rose between the two sides after the completion of the 10th over bowled by spinner Chris Green. The two sides got into a heated argument as the bowler was not pleased with Wade stepping out of his stance while he was in his run-up. During the drinks break, David Warner intervened as he approached the Australian wicket-keeper. In a scene that captured the attention of the world, Warner appeared to give Wade a shove during the altercation.

Kerry O' Keffee, who was in the commentatory box during the incident called it “inappropriate” and “unsavoury." “That was inappropriate. I don’t know what went on between that pair. Their history goes back a long way as buddies. It’s unsavoury. You can’t have contact like that. Whether they were half joking, I don’t know. Their body language suggested not. There was an issue out there," said Keffee on commentary.

However, the incident was played down by Warner and he called it a 'friendly' incident.

“Obviously, we know Wadey loves getting into the contest and being a bit feisty,” said Warner on Fox Sports.

“Greeny was winding him up. Suggesting I was going to get run out again or another run out. I was just there trying to diffuse it and they were just going at each other a little bit," he added.

Wade's Hurricanes won by 5 wickets. The hosts chased down a total of 136 with 23 balls to spare. Tim David starred for the Hobart-based side, scoring 76 off 41 balls.

