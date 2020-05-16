WATCH: David Warner hilariously recreates scene from 'Baahubali' on TikTok with daughter Ivy Mae

Australian opener David Warner has been spending his quarantine time by making TikToks and dancing to Bollywood songs or reciting popular dialogues.

The cricketer recently posted yet another video of him perfectly reenacting to a very popular dialogue from the blockbuster movie 'Baahubali' with his daughter Ivy Mae Warner.

The Aussies batter also mentioned SunRisers Hyderabad in his Instagram post, asking his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise if they can guess what movie scene did he reenacting.

"Guess the movie!! @sunrisershyd," Warner's IG post read.

HERE IS HIS POST:

Previously, Warner had also lip-synced to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu actioner Pokiri.

As far as cricket is concerned, all sporting events have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

Warner is a key member of the SRH side for the 13th edition of the IPL which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to postpone till further notice amid COVID-19 outbreak.