'Was eager to get either Kohli or Rohit out': Bangladesh pacer Saifuddin recalls hilarious incident from 2019 WC

Indian cricket fans may still be sour of the country's exit from the 2019 World Cup, but sure the cricketers made sure to give them many memorable moments.

Now before the India and Bangladesh clash, the two teams faced each other in one of the practise matches ahead of the tournament.

In the second warm-up match at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens, batting first, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni scored centuries to take the total to 359/7.

During the time, Bangladesh pacer Mohammad Saifuddin, who had played 14 ODIs till then, revealed how he was in awe of Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli. He said he lived his dream of bowling to two of the world’s best batsmen.

“During our practise match at Cardiff, Rohit Sharma was at the striker’s end with Virat Kohli as the non-striker. I told Rohit, ‘it’s been 10 to 12 years since I’ve been watching you guys on TV, both of you are our dream cricketers. Now I’m bowling to you and I don’t know what to do,’” Saifuddin said during an interview with BDCrictime.

Saifuddin went on to narrate a hilarious incident between him and the India opener. “Then Rohit laughed at me and said ‘Good luck’. Then I was trying my best to make sure that I got at least one of them out. Luckily, I was able to dismiss Kohli,” Saifuddin said.

“We don’t want to sledge them. We have grown up, seeing them play and we can’t imagine sledging them. Cricket is a gentleman’s game and should remain that way. Also, because there are demerit points, we have to be careful.”