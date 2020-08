Warwickshire vs Somerset Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for WAS vs SOM in English T20 Blast 2020

Dream11 Prediction - Warwickshire vs Somerset

WAS vs SOM English T20 Blast 2020 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Warwickshire vs Somerset match today, August 28.

Warwickshire vs Somerset Dream11

Wicketkeeper: S Davies

Batsmen: S Hain, E Pollock, J Hildreth, T Abell

Allrounders: T Bresnan, W Rhodes, R van der Merwe

Bowlers: J Patel, J Davey, J Overton

WAS vs SOM My Dream11 Team

S Davies (WK), Luke Wright, Phil Salt (C), Riki Wessels, Delray Rawlins, Moeen Ali (VC), Daryl Mitchell, David Wiese, J Patel, J Davey, J Overton.

WAS vs SOM Probable Playing 11

Team Warwickshire (Playing XI): M Burgess (wk), S Hain, D Sibley, E Pollock, I Bell, T Bresnan, W Rhodes (c), O Hannon Dalby, J Patel, H Brookes, A Thomson

Team Somerset (Playing XI): S Davies, J Hildreth, T Abell (c), R van der Merwe, M Waller, J Davey, J Overton, C Overton, G Bartlett, B Green E Byrom

Check Dream11 Prediction / WAS Dream11 Team / Warwickshire Dream11 Team / SOM Dream11 Team / Somerset Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.