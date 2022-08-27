WATCH: Ahead of Ind vs Pak match, Virat Kohli pours his HEART OUT on his failures, success and personal life

Image Credit: Twitter @BCCI

Former India captain Virat Kohli has not been in the best of form in 2022. Kohli has only played four Twenty20 Internationals in 2022, accumulating 81 runs at a below-average 20.25. This year's 52 is his best so yet. Similarly, he has appeared in 16 games for India across all forms this year, scoring 476 runs at a dreadful average of 25.05.

Virat Kohli has poured his heart out in a special video ahead of the huge IND vs PAK match. Former India captain underlined his love for the game and his win-at-all-costs mentality ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign. Kohli discussed his preparation and intensity for each game.

"I am a person that makes up every day and feels like okay, let's see what the day has in store for me and be a part of everything throughout the day with absolute presence, involvement, and happiness," Kohli said.

"That's who I have always been. People ask me a lot how do you do this? How do you carry on with so much intensity? I just tell them I love playing the game and I love the fact that I have so much to contribute for every ball and I would give every bit of my energy on the field and for me, it never felt abnormal," Kohli was quoted.

"A lot of people outside watch me and even within the team they ask me how do you keep up with it? And I just tell them one simple thing: I want to make my team my team at any cost. If that means I am gasping for breath when I walk off the field, so be it. That's the kind of preparation I go through. To be able to play like that. Toh woh naturally nahi ho raha tha toh mujhe push karna pad raha tha but I just didn't know it," said Kohli.