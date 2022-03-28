Virat Kohli posts an 'inspiring' tweet for the Indian women's team after their exit from Cricket World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli, who is currently representing Royal Challengers Bangalore has come up with a tweet for the Indian Women's cricket team after they lost the last-ball thriller against South Africa women's team and failed to qualify for the semi-final of the tournament.

Kohli tweeted that the Indian women's team can held their head high for the effort they made despite the unwanted result. "Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women’s team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you," Kohli wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

Always tough to bow out of a tournament you aim to win but our women's team can hold their heads high. You gave it your all and we are proud of you. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 28, 2022

The Indian women's team started their ICC Women Cricket World Cup game against their arch-rivals Pakistan which they managed to win but they were inconsistent throughout the tournament and ended up winning 3 games out of 7 during the round-robin stage. The Indian Women's team finished its ICC Women Cricket World Cup campaign at the 5th spot.

During the post-match presentation, Indian captain Mithali Raj also praised her team members for their effort during the tournament.

“I personally feel the girls gave it all, it was an important game, was a good game, it ended our campaign, but I’m proud of the girls for coming so far. With the bowlers we had, I thought 275 was a good total, we had defended similar totals in the past".

“Everything should come to an end, it’ll take time to settle the emotions, but that is sport. Thanks to everyone who turned out for every Indian game, it was nice to hear your cheers and keep supporting the girls and the Indian women’s team in the future," she added.