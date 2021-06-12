Headlines

Virat Kohli's old love letter for his love goes VIRAL on social media

Concluding his love letter, Virat Kohli wrote, "To be continued (because love has no end)."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2021, 02:53 PM IST

Team India is currently preparing for their nail-biting final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand. Indian skipper Virat Kohli's team is sweating hard and preparing for the match. Just recently, Virat was spotted at the airport leaving for England with his wife Anushka Sharma and newborn daughter Vamika Kohli. 

Amid all this, now an old love letter written by Virat Kohli has been going viral on social media. Virat, on Friday night, surprised his fans as he shared an old love letter that he wrote for his love potato. Yes, you heard that right!

In the letter that Virat shared on his stories, he wrote, "My dear Potato, I am writing this letter to you because I have realized that my love is true for you. I still remember our first meeting. The day I saw you in potato paratha. I still remember that I used to bring you to the grocery store as a true fan. I remember the day when I used to meet you in the theater and used to hold you in my hand and you were covered in red ketchup."

Read the entire love letter written by Virat Kohli here.

In conclusion, Virat wrote, "To be continued (because love has no end)."

For the unversed, Virat had written this letter from when he was a young boy. Today, the captain of the Indian cricket team is one of the fittest athletes in the world, and to maintain that Virat quit eating a lot of things that he loved. Potato is also one of them.

