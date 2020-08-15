Viral post: CSK hilariously trolls RCB for comparing Virat Kohli with a lion

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hilariously mocked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for one of their recent social media posts.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has received in-principle permission from the Indian government to conduct the money-rich tournament in the UAE, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources confirmed last week.

RCB recently took to Twitter and compared skipper Virat Kohli with a lion by posting a couple of photos and asked its followers to spot the difference if they can.

"Spot the differences, because we are not able to," RCB wrote on Twitter.

Responding to this, CSK decided to drop a cheeky response and wrote: "*Mum's been crying all day. Where did you go? What have you done to your hair?!*"

This friendly banter instantly went viral as fans couldn't resist but laugh at the encounter.

The 2020 season of the T20 tournament will be staged from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020, at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah) in the UAE.

The BCCI has even handed over the detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) for the IPL 2020 to the franchises. According to the SOP’s, franchises have been instructed primarily on eight accounts.

The accounts are related to testing, accommodation, social distancing at the ground and in hotels, the appointment of team doctors and various other aspects.

The BCCI has instructed the IPL franchises to minimize the contact not only with the other franchises but also with-in the squads.