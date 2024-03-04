Twitter
UPW vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

UPW vs RCB-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 11 between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 03:47 PM IST

RCB and UP Warriorz face off in the 11th match of WPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 4. As we reach the season's midpoint, Gujarat Giants seem almost out, leaving four teams battling for three playoff spots.

Both RCB and UPW have won and lost two games each. RCB started strong but stumbled in the next two, while UPW had the opposite journey. Their last match saw RCB clinch a narrow two-run victory, thanks to Asha Shobana's five-wicket performance.

This final match in Bangalore promises excitement. Now, let's check out the top Dream11 team for this upcoming clash.

Match Details

Match: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League 2024

Date: Monday (Mar 4)

Time: 07:30 pm IST

Live Streaming App: JioCinema

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

UPW vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahila McGrath, Deepti Sharma,  T McGrath,  S Devine

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Ecclestone

RCB-W vs UPW My Dream11 Team

 Alyssa Heal, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris,  Ellyse Perry, Tahila McGrath, Deepti Sharma,  T McGrath,  S Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Ecclestone

 

 

 

 

 

