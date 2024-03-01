Twitter
Headlines

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Bangladesh: 44 dead, many injured as massive fire breaks out at 7-storey building in Dhaka

Pakistani group hacks Burger Singh website, company's reaction leaves internet in stitches

UPW vs GG, Match 8 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, born in Pakistan, moved to India and founded Rs 33000 crore firm, his father wanted just Re 1…

PM Modi meets Microsoft founder Bill Gates says, ‘can take lessons from India..’

Diljit Dosanjh says he had doubts over Amar Singh Chamkila, reveals why he thought Imtiaz Ali will sue him

Diabetes: 10 everyday things that spike blood sugar

Before Shaitaan, 5 times R Madhavan played bad guy on screen

10 players who captained two IPL teams

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding: Rihanna is charging this whopping amount to perform at festivities

HomeCricket

Cricket

UPW vs GG, Match 8 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Gujarat Giants are up against UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 on Friday (March 1) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 07:22 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will face off in the 8th match of the Women’s Premier League at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 1. After two losses, UP Warriorz, led by Alyssa Healy, delivered an outstanding performance against Mumbai Indians women's team, even without their regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

MI Women were limited to 161 with a strong bowling effort. In response, UP Warriorz, powered by Kiran Navgire’s 57 and Grace Harris’ unbeaten 38, successfully chased the target in 16.3 overs. Gujarat Giants have struggled with inconsistent batting performances in their previous matches. The game promises an interesting clash between the two teams.

Live streaming details

When is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will take place on Friday, March 1.

Where is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

 At what time will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match start?

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

When and where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

 How to watch the live telecast of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its short boundaries and high altitude, favors batsmen in limited-overs cricket, making it conducive for high-scoring matches where big totals are often chased down comfortably.

Weather report

The minimum temperature will settle close to 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 16 km/h with 33 percent humidity.

Probable playing XI

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP's central election committee likely to announce names of Lok Sabha candidates today

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in white in first appearance after announcing pregnancy; see viral video

PM-KISAN Yojana 16th installment to be out today: Date, how to apply, steps to check status

Nita Ambani set to lead Mukesh Ambani's Rs 70000 crore business as...

USCIS launches new system related to H1-B visa application process

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE