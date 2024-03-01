UPW vs GG, Match 8 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Gujarat Giants are up against UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 on Friday (March 1) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will face off in the 8th match of the Women’s Premier League at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on March 1. After two losses, UP Warriorz, led by Alyssa Healy, delivered an outstanding performance against Mumbai Indians women's team, even without their regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

MI Women were limited to 161 with a strong bowling effort. In response, UP Warriorz, powered by Kiran Navgire’s 57 and Grace Harris’ unbeaten 38, successfully chased the target in 16.3 overs. Gujarat Giants have struggled with inconsistent batting performances in their previous matches. The game promises an interesting clash between the two teams.

Live streaming details

When is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will take place on Friday, March 1.

Where is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

At what time will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match start?

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

When and where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its short boundaries and high altitude, favors batsmen in limited-overs cricket, making it conducive for high-scoring matches where big totals are often chased down comfortably.

Weather report

The minimum temperature will settle close to 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 16 km/h with 33 percent humidity.

Probable playing XI

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.