UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

UP Warriorz are gearing up for their second WPL 2024 showdown against Delhi Capitals tonight at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both squads kicked off their WPL campaigns with losses – Delhi Capitals fell to Mumbai Indians by four wickets on Friday, while UP Warriorz faced a narrow two-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Tonight's match is a crucial opportunity for both teams to get their first victory in WPL 2024, aiming to boost their standings on the points table. The anticipation is high as fans await an intense clash, where UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals strive to bounce back, showcase their skills, and make a strong statement in the ongoing tournament. It's a pivotal moment for both franchises and cricket enthusiasts can expect a competitive and thrilling encounter under the floodlights.

Live streaming details

When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will take place on February 26, Monday.

Where will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women begin?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Women’s Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Women’s Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report for the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match will be broadcast live before the toss. As mentioned earlier, the pitch is generally good for batting, but run-scoring has become a little more difficult as the tournament has progressed.

Both UPW and DC have talented batters in their lineups. Anything around 160 should be a defendable score on this surface.

Weather Report

Clear skies is expected during the match. The temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain during the match.

Probable Playing XI

UPW-W: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Sophie Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

DC-W: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey