Twitter
Headlines

Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry into India; know why

UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

Apple iPhone 15 cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale after Rs 52,000 off, available at just Rs…

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 7th ED summons, AAP says agency should...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied entry into India; know why

UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet Sanskriti Malviya, 3rd year student who got record-breaking pakage, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her salary is…

6 powerful families that rule south cinema

9 most poisonous snakes found in India

8 yoga poses that enhance heart health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer To Lose BCCI Contract After Ignoring Jay Shah's Ranji Trophy Warning?

Ohio Mom Who Left Toddler For 10 Days At Home Alone To Go On Vacation Pleads Guilty To Murder

Who Was Fazil Khan? Indian Journalist Killed In New York Fire Caused By E-Bike Battery

Urvashi Rautela gets Rs 3 crore, 24-carat gold birthday cake from Honey Singh, netizens joke 'India's first woman to...'

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this actor was Kundan Shah’s first choice for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Kiran Rao to submit Laapataa Ladies for Oscars? Filmmaker says, ‘if our film is…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

UPW vs DC, Match 4 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women Women's Premier League 2024 match to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

UP Warriorz are gearing up for their second WPL 2024 showdown against Delhi Capitals tonight at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both squads kicked off their WPL campaigns with losses – Delhi Capitals fell to Mumbai Indians by four wickets on Friday, while UP Warriorz faced a narrow two-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Tonight's match is a crucial opportunity for both teams to get their first victory in WPL 2024, aiming to boost their standings on the points table. The anticipation is high as fans await an intense clash, where UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals strive to bounce back, showcase their skills, and make a strong statement in the ongoing tournament. It's a pivotal moment for both franchises and cricket enthusiasts can expect a competitive and thrilling encounter under the floodlights.

Live streaming details

When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will take place on February 26, Monday.

Where will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women be played?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women begin?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between UP Warriorz Women and Delhi Capitals Women will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Women’s Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will be televised on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Women’s Premier League 2024 match?

The UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch report for the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match will be broadcast live before the toss. As mentioned earlier, the pitch is generally good for batting, but run-scoring has become a little more difficult as the tournament has progressed.

Both UPW and DC have talented batters in their lineups. Anything around 160 should be a defendable score on this surface.

Weather Report

Clear skies is expected during the match. The temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain during the match.

Probable Playing XI

UPW-W: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Sophie Ecclestone, K Anjali Sarwani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

DC-W: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RCB vs UPW, Match 2 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

PM Modi inaugurates Sudarshan Setu, India’s longest cable-stayed bridge

Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, then built Rs 100 crore company at young age of…

Meet woman, who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8300 crore company, now wants to teach…

Viral video: Zomato delivery agent grooves to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya , internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE