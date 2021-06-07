Unseen photo of MS Dhoni breaks the internet, CSK fans shower love for 'Thala'

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni had decided to retire from international cricket, the world had stopped for Indian fans. The former Indian skipper had brought laurels to the country as under his leadership, India won all major ICC tournaments.

However, MS Dhoni kept fans happy as he continued his stint as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper. The 'Thala' of CSK won three trophies and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 continued to dominate other teams.

So when CSK shared old pictures of some players of the team on their Twitter account, fans went crazy. The post can see the photos of young MS Dhoni along with England cricketer Sam Curran.

The fans of the Chennai franchise were very happy and were then seen showering their love in this picture.

Thala rocking his looks since the starting. pic.twitter.com/vBaNhLTc2P June 7, 2021

FASHION ICON Ft :- pic.twitter.com/VBUHWEEvjQ — Junaid MSDian (@junaid_csk_7) June 7, 2021

Young Dhoni with a Cap of "NO FEAR" pic.twitter.com/D0OarkQtlB — MSDian Aryan (@aryan_msdian) June 7, 2021

CSK is one of the successful teams of IPL. It also has a major fan following - the biggest reason for this is team captain MS Dhoni.

He has made 'Yellow Army' the champion of India's cash-rich tournament three times under his leadership.