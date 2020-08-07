Trending#

'Two weirdos in love': Hubby Rohit Sharma's goofy post for wife Ritika Sajdeh is too adorable

The Mumbai Indians skipper will be back in action soon with his side in UAE for IPL 2020.


Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh

Aug 7, 2020

Team India vice-captain Rohit Sharma recently shared an adorable picture of his wife Ritika Sajdeh, where the pair can be seen mimicking a similar pose from the pre-coronavirus lockdown era.

Rohit took to Instagram to share the above-mentioned post and captioned it, "Just two weirdos in love".

The funny-looking post from the Mumbai Indians skipper instantly caught the eyes of the fans and went viral.

Just two weirdos in love.

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 - November 10.

The IPL's Governing Council (GC) met on Sunday via video-conference to discuss issues pertaining to the IPL 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the T20 tournament will be staged at three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah) in the UAE.