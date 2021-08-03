Trending#

ENG vs IND: Twitterati want KL Rahul to be injured Mayank Agarwal's replacement for 1st Test

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 3, 2021, 10:05 AM IST

After Shubman Gill, Team India saw another injury scare after opening batsman Mayank Agarwal suffered an unfortunate blow to the head.

He suffered the injury during a net session on Monday at Trent Bridge. The news of the same was confirmed by the BCCI as the batsman has now been ruled out of the first Test which will begin on Wednesday (August 4).

BCCI tweeted saying, "Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation."

The news is a matter of concern as Agarwal was expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. But now that India needs to find a replacement, many netizens came forward with a name all have been waiting to see play.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion and the majority wanted KL Rahul to be reinstated as the Test opener. 

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran.