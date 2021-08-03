ENG vs IND: Twitterati want KL Rahul to be injured Mayank Agarwal's replacement for 1st Test

After Shubman Gill, Team India saw another injury scare after opening batsman Mayank Agarwal suffered an unfortunate blow to the head.

He suffered the injury during a net session on Monday at Trent Bridge. The news of the same was confirmed by the BCCI as the batsman has now been ruled out of the first Test which will begin on Wednesday (August 4).

BCCI tweeted saying, "Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation."

The news is a matter of concern as Agarwal was expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. But now that India needs to find a replacement, many netizens came forward with a name all have been waiting to see play.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion and the majority wanted KL Rahul to be reinstated as the Test opener.

Most of the people didn’t expect Rizwan to score in the T20 format, he proved everyone wrong with incredible consistency. Next should be KL Rahul to prove himself in Eng tests, very few are giving him a chance to come good, wish he makes the most of his chances when he gets them. pic.twitter.com/7FHnGY1WSr August 2, 2021

According to Cricbuzz - KL Rahul has emerged as the frontrunner to be Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the First Test after Mayank got ruled out. #ENGvIND — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) August 2, 2021

He can open the innings He can bat at middle order he can finish the innings that's KL Rahul for you pic.twitter.com/mYKk8xwka5 — (@ViratkiRiu) July 27, 2021

Rahul doing well on this tour as an opener is very important for Indian Test squad because not only that'll boost this batting line-up by 10× but also kinda solve the opening slot puzzle for some while. (Given we've got openers like Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal as backups) — Swine wave (@Alcatra60978983) August 2, 2021

Hand over the opening spot to @klrahul11 for all the 5 tests. Don't keep him guessing every test. He is class !! needs to be given a long run like how australia persisted with Steve Waugh, David Boon etc. — Kishore Seshagiri (@seshak) August 2, 2021

With Agarwal ruled out, really waiting to see who opens for us, I would like not to change KL Rahul from middle-order so it should be either Vihari or Easwaran or pushing Pujara as an opener will be ideal for Team India.#IndvsEng — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) August 2, 2021

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran.