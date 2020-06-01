Top sports news: Wishes pour in for Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic, Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt & more

In Monday's top Sports News (June 1, 2020), countries around the globe continue to be under lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

All sporting events have yet begun as many tournaments have been postponed to a future date like the Olympics 2020.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. From Virat Kohli to Guru Randhawa: Wishes pour in for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic as they get ready for parenthood

After Hardik Pandya had shocked fans with this engagement with Natasa Stankovic, the Team India cricketer on Sunday took to social media to share the 'good news' with everyone about his 'wife' being pregnant.

The star allrounder announced the same through an Instagram post as he shared a picture of Natasa Stankovic with a baby bump. That's not all, he also shared a picture of the wedding ceremony.

2. Job was done: Sakshi Dhoni finally opens up about her deleted tweet on #DhoniRetires

Team India cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has finally opened up about the reason behind her outburst on seeing '#DhoniRetires' hashtag trend on Twitter.

Sakshi's remarks came during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and it was then that she was questioned about her tweet.

3. Bundesliga: Dortmund's Jadon Sancho celebrates first hat-trick by wearing shirt with message 'Justice for George Floyd'

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, who scored the first hat-trick of his career, joined a chorus of outrage over the death of a black man in Minneapolis. He along with teammate Achraf Hakimi wore shirts with the message "Justice for George Floyd" in a Bundesliga match on Sunday.

England forward Sancho, who helped Dortmund's 6-1 rout of Paderborn, and the Spanish-born Hakimi who plays international soccer for Morocco, took off their team shirts to display the message.

4. Premier League: Manchester United extend Odion Ighalo's loan deal until January 2021

While the English Premier League (EPL) is yet to resume play, Manchester United have come out with the news that they have extended the loan deal of Odion Ighalo.

Having joined from the Chinese Super League club - Shanghai Greenland Shenhua - the Nigerian striker was to stay with the club till May 31, but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021.

5. It has encroached my bed: Sakshi Dhoni reveals MS Dhoni is sleep talking about PUBG these days

Team India cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has revealed that 'Mahi' is currently addicted to playing the uber-popular game 'PUBG' and now he even mumbles about it during his sleep.

Sakshi's remarks came during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and it was then that she was asked what the former Indian skipper is up to these days amid the COVID-19 lockdown.