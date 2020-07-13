Headlines

'Top display of Test cricket': Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and others praise West Indies' win over England

West Indies had a historic win over England in the first Test match at Southampton. The victory has garnered praises from cricketers around the world with Indian skipper Virat Kohli saying it was 'top display of Test cricket'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 12:23 PM IST

West Indies had a historic win over England in the first Test match at Southampton. The victory has garnered praises from cricketers around the world with Indian skipper Virat Kohli saying it was 'top display of Test cricket'.

Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket."

West Indies on Sunday secured a four-wicket win over England in the first Test match which also marked the international cricket's return following a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.'

Legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards congratulated the winning team saying that the "first game after the break belongs to us".

"First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys! You make us proud..." Richards tweeted.

England had set a target of 200 for West Indies and in the second innings, Jermaine Blackwood played a knock of 95, helping his side take a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Terming Blackwood`s innings as a 'crucial knock', Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI."

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan also hailed West Indies' performance.

"Great week of Test Cricket ... For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times ... For them to have played so well & won is incredible ... I don`t even think England fans will be too disappointed ... bloody love Test cricket," Vaughan wrote.

The second Test match between West Indies and England will begin on July 16.

