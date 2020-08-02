To Thala from Chinna Thala: Suresh Raina's emotional Friendship Day post to 'mentor' MS Dhoni

The veteran batsman paid his tribute to the former Team India skipper MS Dhoni on Friendship Day with an emotional post.

Chennai Super Kings teammates Surah Raina and MS Dhoni share a much-adored bond of friendship and brotherhood. The veteran batsman paid his tribute to the former Team India skipper on Friendship Day with an emotional post.

To celebrate friendship day, CSK took to Twitter and a video compilation of the two superstars, pushing each other in training to achieve perfection.

"F.R.7.3.N.D.S - together in the pursuit of perfect10n, for a perfect den. #WhistlePodu #Yellove #FriendshipDay," CSK captioned their post.

Reacting to this post, Raina quote tweeted the post and wrote a heartwarming message for his CSK skipper 'Thala' Dhoni.

"Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL. @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon!," Raina tweeted, replying to CSK's post.